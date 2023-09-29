National Housing Bank (NHB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of General Manager, Assistant General Manager, and others. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website nhb.org.in till October 18, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category are required to pay a fee Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for NHB recruitment 2023

Visit the official website nhb.org.in Go to Opportunities@NHB tab Click on “Recruitment for various posts 2023-24” Now click on the application link for various AM, GM, AGM and other posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit

