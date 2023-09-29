Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the exam schedule for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Advertisement No. 02/2023/Rectt. Cell/Pers./DDA. As per the notification, the exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 2023.

“Detailed schedule of examination/issuance of e-Application Status Certificate and e-Admit Card will be uploaded on DDA’s website i.e. www.dda.gov.in in due course of time,” reads the notification. No request for the change in date, time, and venue of the examination shall be entertained.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 236 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts.

