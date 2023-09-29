The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will today, September 29, conclude the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) without a late fee. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The last date to apply with the late fee is October 13, 2023. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 7 to 11, 2023.

GATE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 11, 2024. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from January 3, 2024, onwards. The result is likely to be out on March 16, 2024.

Candidates can check the registration details, eligibility criteria, exam cities, and other details available on the official notification below:

Here’s GATE 2024 information brochure.

Application Fee

The female candidates of SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 900 (per test paper), whereas all other candidates including foreign nationals will have to pay the fee of Rs 1800 (per test paper).

Steps to register for GATE 2024 exam

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, click on the GATE 2024 registration link Once registered, login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for GATE 2024.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.