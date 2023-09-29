Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has deferred the Subject Knowledge Test for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subject of Computer Science. The revised schedule will released in due course of time at hpsc.gov.in. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023.

“This is for information of the candidates who were issued admit cards for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subject of Computer Science for Rest of Haryana Cadre (Advt. No. 2612023) and Mewat Cadre (Advt. No. 3612023), that the Subject Knowledge Test scheduled for 01.10.2023, has been postponed in compliance of order dated 28.09.2023 passed by Hon’ble High Court in CWP No. 13816 of 2020 titled as Rajesh Kumar & others Vs State of Haryana & others,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.