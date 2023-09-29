The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Engineering Service Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8 from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The MPPSC SES Exam 2022 will be conducted for recruitment to 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), 17 AE (Mechanical) and 1 AE (Electrical).

Steps to download the SES 2022 admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the SES 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Exam Pattern

The MPPSC SES exam will consist of prelim exam and personality test.

