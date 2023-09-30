Delhi High Court has released the hall ticket for the Stage I English Typing Test (Qualifying Stage) for the post of Personal Assistant. Applicants can download their admit card from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2023.

The details of Centre, time and shift of the examination shall be as per the Admit Card. Candidates are advised to visit the Delhi High Court website i.e. https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/ under the link Public Notice – Job Openings and the NTA website, i.e. https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ regularly for latest updates, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 67 Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

Steps to download PA Stage 1 admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on PA Stage 1 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

