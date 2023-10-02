The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) under Advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR based written examination was conducted on October 1, 2023. Candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) in offline mode, with valid documentary evidence (hard copy only) in offline mode at a fee of Rs 200 (in the form of a demand draft) per question. Objections are invited from October 3 to 6, 2023.

“In case, the objection is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly in respect of all candidates. No candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her objection individually. The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of J&K Services Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ J&K Services Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 03-10-2023, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or any other mode,” reads the notification.

Steps to download answer key

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Go to the notice regarding JE exam 2023 and provisional answer key Click on the download link for answer key JKSSB JE Exam answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any) in the prescribed format

Direct link to download JKSSB answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.