The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspectors under Advt Number 02/2023. Interested and qualified candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in from October 5 onwards. The last date to submit your applications is November 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Male applicants should be between the age of 20 years to 37 years and female applicants should be between the age of 20 years and 40 years, as on August 1, 2023, to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have qualified Graduation or equivalent examination from a State recognised University/Board or Institution to apply for the posts. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official SI recruitment notification by BPSSC

Application Fee

For Male candidates belonging to Extremely Backward Class/Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section and Unreserved Class who are natives of the State of Bihar and candidates from outside the state of Bihar irrespective of Class/Category/Gender the application fee is Rs 700. While, for Male/Female candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe residing in the State of Bihar and Female residents of Bihar from all class/categories the application fee is Rs 400.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam and a Main examination. Candidates who qualify both the examinations will be subject to a Physical PMT/PET test, Medical examination and document verification process. The final shortlist will be prepared after the completion of the Document Verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.