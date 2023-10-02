Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut, has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Associate Professors. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website svpuat.edu.in till October 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 Associate Professor vacancies in various subject departments.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1500 whereas, SC/ST and PwD candidates will be charged Rs 750.

Aspirants can check the pay scale, educational requirements, vacancy details, post-wise eligibility criteria, relaxations/reservations and more information in the detailed notification linked below:

Here’s the SVPUAT recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website svpuat.edu.in Go to Recruitments > Advertisement No. III/2023 Now click on the Registration link and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for the Associate Professor posts.

The printed copy of duly filled online application form along with self assessed score card and all enclosures must be sent in A4 size envelope to the Director, Administration & Monitoring, SVP University of Agriculture & Technology, Meerut - 250110 (U.P) by registered post before November 2, 2023 for screening purposes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.