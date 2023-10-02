Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for theAssistant Engineer (Civil) written examination (Objective Type) today, October 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The written exam was held today, October 2 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The pay scale is Level 8-A (Rs 50,700-1,60,600).

“The candidates are advised to refer to Question Booklet (Series A) to match the corresponding question(s) in their respective Question Booklet Series and if any candidate feels that the key to any of the question(s) is/are wrong, he/she may represent along with documentary proof/evidence and fee or Rs 500 per question in form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of COE to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission from October 3 to October 5. The candidates are further advised to clearly mention the question(s) objected to with reference to its serial number as it exists in the Series A of the provisional key,” reads the notification by JKPSC.

Steps to download AE Civil answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Under important announcements, click on the AE Civil provisional answer key link The Answer key for the AE Civil exam 2023 will appear on screen Download and check the answers with the Question Booklet Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.