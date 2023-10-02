The Patna High Court has released the admit card for the Personal Assistant Recruitment Exam 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 7 in various parts of the district. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 Personal Assistant (Group-B) post in the Level 7 (Rs 44,900 - to Rs 1,42,400) pay matrix.

Here’s the Patna HC PA recruitment notice 2023.

Steps to download Patna HC PA admit card

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in Click on ‘Link to download admit card of Personal Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023’ Key in your registration details and login Patna HC PA admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PA admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a Preliminary Test, a Main Shorthand computer typing test and an interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.