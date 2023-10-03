Today, October 3, is the last date to apply for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website jpsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 110 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Below the age of 45 years as on February 8, 2022. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: A Post Graduate Qualification MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject and as per the TEQ regulations.

Teaching and Research Experience: 3 Years Junior Resident in a recognized/permitted Medical College in the concerned subject and One year as Senior Resident in the concerned subject in a recognized/permitted Medical College. In case of DNB candidate equated to MD/MS in terms of clause 4A of Schedule-I, in addition to 3 year teaching experience in the subject as Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator/Tutor/or work experience gained during DNB training, one year as Senior Resident in the concerned subject in a recognized/Permitted Medical College. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for JPSC Asst Professor posts

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on “Click here to apply for Recruitment of Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of Jharkhand, Advt.No.-06/2022” link

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.