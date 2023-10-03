Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon release the admit card for the recruitment examination of the Data Entry Operator under Election department (Advt. No. 04 of 2020). Once out, applicants will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 03-10-2023 to 08-10-2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2023. The board aims to fill up a total of 137 Data Entry Operator posts.

Steps to download DEO admit card 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on DEO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.