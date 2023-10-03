Today, October 3, is the last date to apply for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the Main exam on the official website mpsc.gov.in. The last date for payment of application fee is October 5.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 756 Non-Gazetted vacancies in the MPSC.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the examination, exam schedule, syllabus, pay scale, vacancy details, reservations/relaxations and more information regarding the exam in the detailed notification below:

Here’s the official notification by MPSC.

Examination Fee

Candidates from unreserved category have to pay an examination fee of Rs 544 while reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 344. More details in the notification.

Steps to register for the exam

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Under Online Facilities, click on ‘Online Application System’ Register/Login your account and proceed with the application Click on MPSC Non-Gazetted Group B Main exam 2023 Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for the future

Direct link to apply for MPSC Group B Mains 2023.

