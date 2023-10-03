The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various non-faculty posts on direct recruitment basis. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in from October 6 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is October 30, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 233 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.