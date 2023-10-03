The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the provisional answer key and master question paper for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) exam 2023, today, October 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

The BEO OMR based examination was conducted on September 10, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies of Block Educational Officers under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18).

Objections are invited from candidates against the released answer key on the Board’s website till October 10 upto 5.30 PM.

“The representation in any other form, including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person, will not be entertained. Representations without proper evidence will not be entertained and they will be summarily rejected. For each objection separate OTP will be generated. Candidates are not allowed to raise objection more than one time for the same question,” reads the official notification.

Steps to raise objections against BEO answer key

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in Go to What’s New> BEO answer key Notification Now click on the Objection Tracker link Key in your TNTRB registration details and login Upload your objection with documentary evidence Complete the process through OTP verification Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be in three parts: compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type), followed by the Main written exam (Objective type) and Certificate Verification.

