The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the result of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, October 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website bsebstet.com.

The exam was conducted from September 4 to 15 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The board took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the result date and time.

STET 2023 is held for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper 1 was held for the secondary level and Paper 2 was conducted for the higher secondary level.

Steps to download Bihar STET result 2023

Visit the official website bsebstet.com On the homepage, click on the STET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download STET Scorecard.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.