Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the Data Entry Operator recruitment examination under Election department (Advt. No. 04 of 2020). Applicants can download their hall ticket from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2023.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 03-10-2023 to 08-10-2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The board aims to fill up a total of 137 Data Entry Operator posts.

Steps to download DEO admit card 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on DEO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download DEO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.