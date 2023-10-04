Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from October 5 onwards. The last date to fill up the form is October 25, 2023.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 25 to 29, 2023. As per the 32nd Judiciary Prelims result, a total of 1675 candidates have qualified for the Judicial Services Main exam.

The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 154 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Application Fee

The applicants from the state’s SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.

