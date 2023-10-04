Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Main exam was conducted on August 31, 2023, in two shifts—9.30 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM. The provisional answer key for the Main exam was released on September 13 and objections were invited against the released answer key till September 15. The final answer key has been prepared taking the objections into consideration. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification by BPSC.

Steps to download BPSC Assistant answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage click the notification for Advt. No. 06/2022 Select the subject name to download the final answer key The final answer key will appear on screen for the chosen subject Check the key and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Final answer key Gen. Hindi.

Direct link to download Final answer key Gen. Knowledge.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.