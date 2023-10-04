Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

“However, those candidates who will not be able to download the admit cards may approach the Commission office by or before 6.10.2023 at Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Steps to download Civil Judge admit card 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Login to your JKPSC account Click on Civil Judge admit card link Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

