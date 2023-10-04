The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Preliminary Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till October 8, 2023, by paying a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

“The candidate filing objection shall have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹100/- per objected question subject to maximum of ₹500/- (per Paper) in online mode for which the link will be appear before final submission of objection. No other mode of filing objections and depositing fee shall be entertained. Objection without depositing the requisite fees shall not be considered/ entertained,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on October 1, 2023.

Steps to download HAS Prelims answer key

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “What’s New” tab Click on HAS Prelims answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

