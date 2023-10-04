Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued admit cards for the upcoming Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) exam under Advt. No. 14 of 2023-24 today, October 4. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admission certificates from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC MO written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 3141 applicants have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 7276 Medical Officers posts.

Steps to download MO admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on MO admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.