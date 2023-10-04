The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the final result for Senior Scientist Assistant (SSA) recruitment 2022 today, October 4. Candidates who appeared for the interviews can download their results on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies for Senior Scientist Assistants. The BSSC SSA registration was conducted from November 22 to December 24, 2022. Candidates were shortlisted for the interview process after preliminary qualification of online applications and completion of document verification process. The BSSC Senior Scientist Assistant 2022 interviews was conducted from September 13 to 19 at the Commission’s office.

Steps to download BSSC SSA results

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Go to Notice Board > ADVT.NO.-02/22 (Senior Scientist Assistant) Click on the link to download Senior Scientist Assistant result BSSC SSA results will appear on screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BSSC SSA results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.