Kolkata Police has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Driver/ Police Driver. Eligible candidates can download the application format from the official website of Kolkata Police at kolkatapolice.gov.in till October 9 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 412 posts in the Kolkata Police Force on contractual basis through Driving Test and Interview.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21-40 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidate must have passed Class 8 from a recognised School. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Process

The application form duly filled should be submitted personally in the drop box during office hours to be kept at “Police Training School, 247, A.J.C Bose Road, Kolkata- 700027.

Selection Process

According to the notification, the selection process will comprise of a driving test and an interview. After driving test and interview, a merit list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in both the parts. Provisionally selected candidates will have to undergo a medical fitness test at Kolkata Police Hospital.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.