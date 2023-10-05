Today, October 5, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Cultural Development Officer (CDO) under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in. The last date to pay the fee is October 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any Govt, recognized university with Diploma from Govt. recognized institute in Dance/ Drama/Diploma from Govt, recognized institute in Film making for Film Editing/ Motion Picture Photography/Acting/Sound Engineering. Or Bachelor Degree in Music (Vocal/Instrumental/Sattriya) from any Govt, Music College/ Govt. recognized institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 197.20, whereas Rs 297.20 is applicable to candidates from General category. The applicants from BPL/PwBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for CDO posts 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Online Recruitment Portal” Now click “Apply Here” under Cultural Development Officer (CDO) posts

Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.