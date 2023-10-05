The Council of Architecture has announced the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 4 2023) Exam 4. Eligible candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website nata.in.

The NATA fourth test was conducted on September 17, 2023. The exam was held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA Test 4 result 2023

Visit the official website www.nata.in Click on the “NATA-2023 Exam 4 result” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NATA Test 4 result.

Direct link to download NATA Test 4 response sheet.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.