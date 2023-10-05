Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will soon reopen the online application window for the post of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. Applicants will be able to apply for the vacancies at www.osssc.gov.in from October 11 onwards. The last date to register and submit the form is October 23 and 25, respectively.

Those candidates who had already submitted their online application earlier, are not required to apply again. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the recruitment notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.