The Delhi Police has released the admit cards for the Trade Test exam under Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022 today, October 5. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website delhipolice.gov.in.

The Delhi Police Driver trade tests will be held from October 10 to November 8. The SSC Delhi Police Physical tests were conducted from April 14-18. A total of 25,612 candidates in the Open Category and 1417 ESM candidates had qualified to appear for PE&MT.

Candidates who qualified the PE&MT have been shortlisted to appear for the trade tests. The final selection list will be released upon the completion of the recruitment process. TheSSC Delhi Police Driver exam was conducted on October 21 and result announced on December 29 last year.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies, of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female in the Delhi Police.

Steps to download Delhi Police Driver admit card:

Visit the official website delhipolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment and click on ‘Admit Card e Admission Certificates for Trade Tests to the post of Constable Driver in Delhi Police 2022’ Open the link given in the PDF Enter Registration ID/ Roll No and Date of Birth to search The Delhi Police Driver Trade Test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download Delhi Police Driver admit card.