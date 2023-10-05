Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer today, October 5. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in by October 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to RO/ARO form

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on RO/ARO correction window Login and make the necessary changes Preview and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RO/ARO correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.