UKPSC RO/ARO correction window opens at ukpsc.net.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in till October 14.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer today, October 5. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in by October 14, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to RO/ARO form
- Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on RO/ARO correction window
- Login and make the necessary changes
- Preview and submit the form
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to RO/ARO correction window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.