The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key of the Amin Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) for recruitment under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Amin Prelim exam was conducted on on August 20, 2023. The Amin 2022 provisional answer key was released on August 23. Objections were invited from eligible candidates from August 23 to 25. The final answer key has been prepared taking these objections into consideration. The final result list will be calculated based on this answer key. No objections will be entertained against the final answer key. The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts.

Steps to download OSSC Amin 2022 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Login Key in your credentials and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.