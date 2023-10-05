The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment exam 2023 today, October 5. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till November 2 (upto 3.00 PM). The last date for payment of fee through offline mode is November 3, 2023.

The recruitment exam will be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Child Development Project Officer, Disaster Management Officer/Block Disaster Management Officer, Block Youth Officer/Municipal Youth Officer/Borough Youth Officer, Block Welfare Officer/Welfare Officer, Inspector, Backward Classes Welfare, Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer (Administrative), Assistant Programme Officer, Controller of Correctional Services, Inspector of Agricultural Income Tax, Consumer Welfare Officer, Savings Development Officer, Posts in West Bengal Subordinate Labour Service, Auditor of Co-operative Societies, Assistant Auditor, Board of Revenue, Extension Officer, Mass Education Extension, Lady Extension Officer, Mass Education Extension, Assistant Controller of Correctional Services, Investigating Inspector, Revenue Inspector and certain other posts. The number of vacancies to be filled will be notified at a later stage.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Not below 20 years but not more than 39 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: A candidate must posses a degree from a recognized University or its equivalent and the ability to read, write and speak in Bengali. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official exam notification by WBPSC.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 160. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Steps to apply for the posts 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Apply Online” tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to the registration window.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), a Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), a Personality Test and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.