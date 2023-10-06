The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final result of the Indira Gandhi National Open University Recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The skill test was conducted on September 19, 2023.

“The Result and candidature of candidates is purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and other eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Brochure. The Result of the above-mentioned Posts have been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the National Testing Agency reserves the right to rectify the same,” reads the notification.

The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 200 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT).

Steps to download JAT result 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to “IGNOU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)”

Click on the JAT 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

