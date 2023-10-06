Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the admit card for the SCT SI/ RSI final written examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading hall ticket, such candidates may contact help line no. 9441450639 or 9100203323, send email at mail-slprb@ap.gov.in,” reads the notification.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 14 and 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM at 4 locations viz., Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool. A total of 31193 applicants have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

The PMT/PET were conducted from August 25 to September 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 315 SCT SI (Civil) (Men and Women) posts, and 96 for Reserved Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men) posts.

Steps to download SI admit card 2023

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD SCT SI (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT RSI (APSP) (MEN) FWE HALL TICKETS” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SI admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.