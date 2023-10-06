Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana (Advertisement No. l/2023 dated 06.01.2023). Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till October 8, 2023, by paying a fee of Rs 250 per challenge. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 167 Medical Officer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on October 1, 2023.

Steps to download MO answer key 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Go to the ‘Important Links’ tab Click on MO answer key 2023 link Login and check the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download MO answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.