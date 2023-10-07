The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various non-faculty posts on direct recruitment basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in till October 30, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 233 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD.

Steps to apply for various Group C posts

Visit the official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in On the homepage, go to the Vacancy tab Click on the application link against “Advertisement for recruitment of Group-C Non - faculty posts on direct recruitment basis at AIIMS, Bhopal” Register and apply for the posts Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for various Group C posts.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.