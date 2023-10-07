Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 26 to December 3 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Applicants can download the exam schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105.

Steps to download IFS Main 2023 exam schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on IFS Main 2023 exam schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

