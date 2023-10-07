Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the 69th Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, from October 9 to 11, 2023. The exam was conducted on September 30, 2023.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 69th CCE answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

