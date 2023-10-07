The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the certificate verification schedule for the Junior Engineer (Civil) 2022 CTS recruitment exam. Candidates who have qualified the Main exam can download their hall from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 2030 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the document verification round. The Phase I DV is scheduled to be conducted from October 9 onwards for a total of 1176 candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1255 Group B Junior Engineer vacancies at the Commission.

Steps to download JE Civil DV call letter

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on JE Civil DV call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

