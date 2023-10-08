The Chhattisgarh High Court, Bilaspur, has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant Grade 3 in the Court. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website highcourt.cg.gov.in till October 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 143 vacancies for Assistant Grade-III in the High Court of Chhattisgarh through a competitive exam.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidates must have attained a minimum age of 21 years and must not attained the maximum age of 30 years (in case of bonafide residents of Chhattisgarh 40 years), as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Must be a graduate from any recognised University and must have qualified a one year diploma course in computer from ITI or any equivalent recognised Board/University.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website highcourt.cg.gov.in Go to the Online Recruitment Portal - Recruitments Click on the link to apply for Assistant Grade-III posts Complete the declaration process and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant vacancies.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Main Written examination and a 100 mark skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.