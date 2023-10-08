The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has deferred the date for the Assistant recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who registered for the exam on can check the revised schedule on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Preliminary examination is now tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 18 and 19. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 23. Candidates who qualify the Preliminary examination will be able to attempt the Main examination tentatively scheduled for December 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies through a country-wide competitive examination.

“In reference to para 3 of the Advertisement dated September 13, 2023, on the captioned recruitment, the dates for conduct of Online Preliminary Test have been changed due to administrative exigencies. Consequently, the date for Online Main Test has also been postponed,” reads the notification.

The notification also states that all other terms & conditions as mentioned in the Advertisement dated September 13, 2023 remain unchanged. Corrigendum, if any, on this advertisement will be issued only on the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in.

Here’s the official notification by RBI.

Selection Process

Selection will be through Preliminary examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.