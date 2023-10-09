Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will today, October 9, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Mining Officers under Advt No 11 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Mining Officers vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on May 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have possessed 2nd class degree in Mining Engineering from any recognised University in India.

Steps to apply for OPSC Mining Officer posts 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Read the advt for Mining Officer and click on ‘Register’ Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The exam will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

