The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in by October 9 upto 5.00 PM. Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per suggestion.

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, maybe submitted online from 07.10.2023 (05:00 PM) to 09.10.2023 (05:00PM) onpayment of W 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations receivedafter 05:00 PM on 09.10.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective ResponseSheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted from October 3 to 5, 2023.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1876 vacancies out of which 109 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 53 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 1714 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Steps to download the SI/ CAPF answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Delhi Police SI/ CAPF answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.