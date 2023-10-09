Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, in the prescribed format by October 11. Candidates can check and download the same from the official notification. The exam was conducted on October 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Steps to download Civil Judge answer key 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Civil Services (Judicial) Preliminary Exam 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.