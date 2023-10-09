The BAR Council of India (BCI) will close the online application window for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) 18 today, October 9. Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to pay the fee is October 10, 2023.

Applicants can make changes to their application forms till October 15. The All India BAR Exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 29. The admit cards will be released on October 20, 2023. This will be the 18th edition of the AIBE exam.

Here’s the revised AIBE 18 schedule.

Steps to register for AIBE 18 exam 2023

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVIII registration link Register and login to apply Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AIBE XVIII 2023.

