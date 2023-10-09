The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Law Officer - II (LO-II), Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) and Junior Environment Engineer (JEE). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website environment.rajasthan.gov.in/rpcb from October 18. The last date to apply is November 17 upto midnight.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 vacancies out of which 59 vacancies are for Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) 53 vacancies are for Junior Environment Engineer (JEE) posts and 2 vacancies are for Law Officer - II (LO-II).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For (i) Junior Scientific Officer - First Class M.Sc./M.S. in any branch of Chemistry/Soil Science/Environmental Science/Microbiology after B.Sc./B.S. in any discipline of Science from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign Qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

For (ii) Junior Environment Engineer - M.Tech./M.E. degree in Environmental Engineering after B.Tech./B.E. degree in Biotechnology/Chemical/Civil/ Mining/Environmental/Textile Engineering from a University established by Law in India or Foreign Qualification recognized as equivalent thereto OR a First Class B.Tech./B.E. Degree in any of the above branches of Engineering from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign Qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

For (iii) Law Officer II - Must be a Law graduate from a University established by law in India or its equivalent with three years course of proficiency degree.

Here’s the recruitment notification by RSPCB.

Application Fee

No application fee will be charged for the posts.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a Screen Test, Main examination, document verification and a final interview process (if required).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.