Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till October 27, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 645 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Group C posts 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group C 2023 posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.