The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued admit cards for the interview stage for Accounts Officer recruitment today, October 9, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their call letters on the official website uppcl.org.

The UPPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies of Accounts Officers. The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted on June 21, 2023. The results were declared on August 17, 2023. The interview schedule for candidates who have qualified the Main exam will be notified to them on their call letter and via SMS message.

Here’s the list of qualified candidates.

Steps to download UPPCL AO admit card

Visit the official website uppcl.org On the homepage, click on ‘Results/Vacancies’ Go to the download link against order number ‘12_VSA_2022_AO’ Login using your User Id and Password UPPCL AO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPPCL interview call letter.

