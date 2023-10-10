Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards for the Class 6 (Phase I) entrance exam for the session 2024-25. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can check and download their hall tickets from the official website navodaya.gov.in.



The exam is scheduled for November 4, 2023, at 11.30 AM. Phase II will be held on January 20, 2024, at 11.30 AM.

“Click here to download the admit cards only for registered candidates for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-I) for winter bound JNVs scheduled on 04th November, 2023,” reads the notification.

The result of JNVST 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal. The entire admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed by 31st December 2024.

Steps to download the JNVST 2024 Phase I admit card

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JNVST 2024 Class VI (Phase I) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JNVST 2024 (Phase I) admit card.

