The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test-November 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the form on the official website hpbose.org till October 30, 2023. The last date to fill up the form with a late fee is November 2, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from November 3 to 6, 2023.

“After that no offline/online request regarding correction will be entertained. Corrections can be made in all particulars except Category and Sub-Category. For correction in category & sub-category candidate can give offline application,” reads the notification.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for the General category and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) is Rs 800, whereas Rs 500 is for OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped (PHH) categories.

Steps to apply for HP TET November 2023

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, go to TET tab Register and proceed with application process for TET Nov 2023 Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for HP TET November 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.